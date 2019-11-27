Callaway Appears In 4th Consecutive Quarterfinals

The Callaway Cavaliers have played lights out football this season. They’re currently on an 11-game winning streak heading into their 2A Quarterfinal match up with Douglass of Atlanta. The Cavs are playing well on both sides of the ball. The offense has scored 40 or more points in 8 games this season, with talent all over the field.

“We had a good week of practice and we know if we have a good week of practice, we’ll go out and execute together. They under rate us because have the number one running back in the state. We have plenty of weapons. If you stop him, we’re going to spread it out,” said senior wide receiver Jymere Jones.

The defense has been just as dominant for the Cavaliers, giving up less than 11 points a game so far. They’ve also pitched four shutouts. That’s a remarkable feat for a team that only had 2 defensive starters return from last year’s semifinal team.

“We were worried. We were worried about who was going to step up. Who was going to fill some shoes. The guys have really worked hard to get the position where we are at. We’re playing fast and physical on the defensive side of the ball and that shows on Friday night,” said head coach Pete Wiggins.

This team has made it to this point of the playoffs for four straight seasons, with two trips to the semifinals as well. The eventual goal, a GHSA State Championship, is three wins away. Coach Wiggins is keeping his team focused on the now.

“We’ll take it one week at a time and that’s what we’ll keep working toward. And hopefully down the road we can keep winning and hopefully we can attain that ultimate goal,” said coach Wiggins.

The Cavaliers will host Douglass Atlanta this Friday night at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Georgia.