Callaway Captures 1st State Football Championship

The Callaway Cavaliers have become a constant contender for the GHSA Class 2A State Championship. In 2020 Callaway finally broke through the semi-final round and headed to Atlanta to try and capture the school’s first state title.

It was a low scoring affair in the first quarter until the Callaway defense put the Cavs on the board first. The Purple Hurricanes were in the shadow of their own goal posts and Jaylen Shepard brought down the ball carrier in paydirt for a safety! Cavaliers jump ahead 2-0 early on.

The Cavalier offense found it’s rhythm in the second quarter until Demetirus Colemon unleashed a 40 yard bomb to Carlos Billingsly who dove to make the touchdown catch. Callaway couldn’t covert their 2-point try on a fake field goal play but Callaway took an 8-0 lead.

Jumping ahead in the action to the fourth quarter, the Purple Hurricanes refused to go away quietly. Fitzgerald called on a run play for Chance Gamble, and it paid off as he stretched beyond the goal line to cut into the Callaway lead. Cavaliers still lead 15-10 with 6:33 left in the 4th.

On the next Callaway possession the big running back Charlie Dixon with a haymaker of a play, bursting through the line and sprinting 69 yards for the touchdown. That extended the Cavaliers lead to 22-10.

Fitzgerald would score a touchdown late in the 4th but it wouldn’t make a huge different. Callaway holds on to win their first State Championship 22-17.

Running back Charlie Dixson finished the game with 234 rushing yards, and scored the huge touchdown to put the game out of reach. He also fumbled the ball and it could have been a back breaker for the Cavs. Instead the senior running back stayed focused

“I can’t be denied, my one fumble, made a mistake. I have to make up for my mistake, and I can’t let it define me. It feels so good. It’s a feeling I can’t explain. I’m speechless,” said Dixon

While the game only lasted 4 quarters Callaway Head Coach Pete Wiggins was proud of the incredible past of Callaway football as well. The Cavaliers rich history helped push this program to the reaching the mountain top

“So proud of the work that went into getting here. Not only the work this year, but the work for the past 15, 16 years. All the Cavaliers that came before today, establishing that work ethic, that tradition with our program. And to get to this season, all the ups and downs, just for these guys to stick to what we do. The belief in one another. The belief in our staff. Just again, each week to keep getting better and better. I’m really proud and I love these guys,” said Coach Wiggins.