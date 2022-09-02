Hogansville, GA (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week will feature the Troup County Tigers taking on the Callaway Cavaliers. The Cavs football team is known to come out to a fast start, but this season has been a departure from the norm.



Two tough losses to the Opelika and Cedartown has left the Cavs 0-2 heading into Friday’s showdown with Troup County. The Cavs aren’t smashing the panic button in Hogansville. Despite the tough losses, Callaway is taking the opportunity to learn from their early mistakes and turn it into success starting this week against the Tigers.



“Well, we feel like that, the teams that we’ve played will prepare for opponents down the road and Opelika and Cedartown and Troup and Heard County. You know, all those teams have really good players are well coached. And you want to see players that that are better than than us and that that are coached up. And I think we’ve done that. You know, we’ve seen those kind of players. Sure. We want to come out on top. Sometimes that don’t happen. So we you know, you have to learn from your mistakes and you have to grow,” said Callaway head coach Pete Wiggins.

WRBL Sports will have reports to get you ready for the showdown between Troup County and Callaway. Remember to check out the highlights on the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent on the News 3 Nightwatch.