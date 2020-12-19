Callaway Claims State Championship Game Berth

The Callaway Cavaliers made it to their 3rd consecutive Class 2A semi-finals. However in the past two seasons Callaway came up short. Callaway had one of their most dominant performances of the season.

Jalin Shepard got the Cavaliers on the scoreboard first with a 70 yard pick-six. The Cavaliers defense kept the Rabun County offense in check, but the Callaway offense exploded. The Cavs scored 20 points in the first half, then after halftime Callaway scored 21 points while Rabun County could only score 7.

“Well, throughout the year from the very beginning, from losing ball games, to moving the schedule. We dealt with a lot of injuries early on. We got through all of that. They kept believing in one another, our coaching staff and our family just grows stronger. So to get to the State Championship game is, wow. What an honor you know? It’s the accumulation of all these kids have put in for so long,” said Head Coach Pete Wiggins.

Callaway will now play Fitzgerald in the Class 2A Championship game on December 29th. Kickoff between Callaway and Fitzgerald is set for Noon Eastern in Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.