Callaway, Hardaway and Auburn win big on Thursday night

We had a few local teams tee it up on Halloween as we near the end of the regular season in both Georgia and Alabama.

Callaway 51, Jordan 0 – The Cavaliers end their regular season on a nine-game winning streak with a big win over Jordan.

Hardaway 44, Northside 10 – Hardaway keeps their Region 1-4A playoff hopes alive with their region win over Northside.

Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28 – Tigers bounce back from their loss to Central with win over Park Crossing in Montgomery.

Lee-Scott 26, Springwood 20 – Thomas Whatley scores the game winning touchdown with under a minute to go.

Be sure to catch the PrepZone on Friday night with Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson at 11:15/10:15c on News 3.

