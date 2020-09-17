Callaway preps for showdown with Hardaway

Our PrepZone game of the week is the showdown between Hardaway and Callaway on Friday Night. This will be the first ever matchup between these two schools. The Cavaliers are coming off a big 27-7 win over Troup County last week in their season opener. Now the Cavs take on a talented Hawks team, who will provide them with valuable game experience heading into their region schedule.

Obviously we wanted to play two scrimmage games, we wanted to play 10 ballgames, but that’s not how it worked out. At this point, we’re excited about getting out on the field. Man, Hardaway has a good football team, and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.

Pete Wiggins, Callaway Head Coach

We’ll have coverage of this one at Callaway Stadium at 5 and 6 on Friday, plus highlights on the PrepZone at 11:15 Eastern during News 3 Nightwatch Friday night.

