Callaway Stars Shine Spotlight On Offensive Line

The Callaway Cavaliers have been clicking on all cylinders since November. Their run to the State Championship has seen them knock off four straight Top Ten teams, including last week’s 41-17 semifinal win over Rabun County. While many will point to the play of quarterback Demetrius Coleman, or running back Charlie Dixon, they both give the credit to the big guys up front, the offensive line.

“It’s just the simple timing, timing and position. The momentum, drive and belief. It’s like when they’re kicking, I know where they’re kicking. I know how they’re going to kick. When they’re going to kick. It’s cut off their butts, they love to see when I cut off their butts and keep it going. They love to know that block they made helped me lead to a score,” said senior running back Charlie Dixon.

Signal Caller Demetrius Coleman has been impressed by the way the big offensive line has played each week.

“Their play been big really all year. They got better as the year progressed. They’ve come a long way and they’re playing their best games of the year,” said Coleman.

The Cavaliers will take on Fitzgerald in the Class 2A State Championship game on December 29th.