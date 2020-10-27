Calvary Christian Aims For #1 Spot In Playoffs

The Calvary Christian Knights take center stage for this week’s PrepZone Game of the Week. The Knights got off to a very slow start in 2020 going 0-3, but things changed quickly. Calvary Christian is currently on a 3-game winning streak. That sets up a huge match up against Community Christian this Friday night.

If Calvary Christian secures a win on Friday night, then they will secured the #1 spot in the postseason. That also comes with home field advantage throughout the post season.

Head coach Brian Osborne was so proud of his team the way they have grown this season. He welcomed several new seniors this fall’s roster, and in just their first season of high school football his veterans and his new players have a newfound confidence on the field.

“It’s a highlight of your career just watching guys grow and see it when it clicks in their brain when they say ‘Wow! I can play football. I can do this.’ Seeing this as a team right now. Last Friday night was one of the most beautiful football games I’ve ever seen. Offensively, defensively and special teams we just dominated in all three phases,” said Coach Osborne.

The players say the key to their success has been the belief in the culture they established this season.

“We came in and we decided we weren’t going to take that anymore. We were just going to choose that you know it’s our senior year. It’s a year that we desire to reach one goal and that’s the State Championship,” said senior Safety and Wide Receiver Jax Dyer.

Sports Director Rex Castillo will be live from Len McWilliams field on Friday night starting at 5 pm Eastern and 6 pm Eastern to preview the Community Christian and Calvary Christian showdown.