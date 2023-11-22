COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – When the 2023 high school football season started, Calvary Christian was not among the popular picks to contend for a state championship. However, the Knights, led by first-year Head Coach Emmanuel Brunson, will host the GAPPS State Championship game Friday night, taking on Skipstone Academy. For this team, all the belief they needed was in themselves and the coaches. You can hear from De’Andre Heard, Luke Scoggins, and Coach Brunson in the video player above, and catch the highlights Friday night on the PrepZone at 11:15 ET/10:15 CT on WRBL.