Columbus, Ga (WRBL ) – The Calvary Christian Knights offense is powered by one of the best running backs in the country. Senior Jayden Mason has already racked up 1,175 rushing yards through four games. Which means his average rushing yards per game is just shy of 294. According to MaxPreps Mason is 2nd in total rush yards in the entire country. Mason knew that he was going into this season he was going to be a big part of the offense, and he answered the call in a big way. He’s also quick to praise his teammates for his individual success.

“It’s great to see our team exposed out to MaxPreps and the nation. My offensive line they’re good and they’re tough. We all work hard every day in practice, you know, to be the best and we are in this position right now.” Jayden Mason – Calvary Christian senior running back



Calvary Christian does play in one of the smaller leagues of Georgia High School Football, the GAPPS, but head coach Brian Osborne says this feat is something to marvel at.



“It’s still a testament to his hard work, I mean football is football. You have 11 guys playing against 11 guys. We’ve got guys in the our league that playing Division I, Division II football. So it’s not like we’re playing cupcake teams out there. We’ve got guys that know the game of football. We’ve got coaches that have coached at the highest level. This is real football just like everyone else gets to play,” said Coach Osborne.



The next test for Calvary Christian is a road game against Lanier Christian on September 16th.