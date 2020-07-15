Calvary Christian Will Rely On Veteran Players

Veteran leadership will lead the way for the Calvary Christian Knights as they make another run at an elusive GAPPS State Championship. Head Coach Brian Osborne’s squad will be led by 9 seniors this season, something that the team believes will give them the edge this fall.



“It’s a lot because our guys are having to play both ways. And most of these guys are here throughout the summer too, so we know they’re going to be in shape to play offense, defense and special teams for us this year. And we’re going to have to rely on all 9 of those guys to stay on the field all year long,” said Calvary Christian Head Coach Brian Osborne.

“You gotta put in hard work in the weight room, out on the field. You just have to show that you’ll give 110% every single play and do whatever you have to for our team to win,” said senior quarterback Colton Johnson.

This season brings a unique schedule for the Knights. Calvary will square off in the Fountain City against Brookstone and Pacelli. Now the Knights can showcase their team in front of more local fans.

“I’m excited that people in Columbus get to see us play. In the past, people just heard about us, we’re having to travel all the time, not many people in the city know much about Calvary football. But playing Brookstone and Pacelli, and seeing how we stack up against them, is going to be big for Calvary Christian School in the Columbus area,” said Coach Osborne.

With so much still up in the air for the 2020 season, Coach Osborne can’t wait to take the field with his team.

“It’s going to be the greatest feeling, watching these guys come through the stands, and hopefully we’ll have fans in the stands this year. We’re still waiting to hear about that one. I think it’s going to be one of the biggest events of the year, when any high school team takes the field this year, because people are going to be excited just to be around sports,” said Coach Osborne.

The Knights will actually kick off their 2020 season against in-town opponent Brookstone on August 21st.