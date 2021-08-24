Carver learns valuable lessons ahead of Heritage Bowl

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers have regained their powerhouse form under head coach Corey Joyner. They’ll look to extend their dominance on Friday against one of their longtime rivals the Spencer Greenwave.

Carver enters this Friday’s Heritage Bowl after a tough 25-22 loss to Class 6A Lee County. Carver went blow-for-blow with the Trojans and had a lead in the 4th quarter. The Tigers eventually fell short late in the game, which wasn’t the result they wanted. However, Carver did learn a lot of valuable lessons from that loss.

“One thing that we talked about is having the right mentality. Playing a little more physical, and also being able to take what we learned from them as far as the way they play the game. How fast they play the game. How they anchored down in the moments that they needed to. That was some of the things that we talked about. We got to play a little more physical, a better mentality, and show some maturity towards the end of the game.” Corey Joyner, Carver head football coach



The 2021 Heritage Bowl is our PrepZone Game of the Week. WRBL News 3 will be live from AJ McClung Memorial Stadium this Friday night.