Carver Loaded With Youth And Experience

Carver football head coach Corey Joyner is off to a hot start in his career on the Tigers. He’s led Carver to back to back playoff berths and consecutive Heritage Bowl wins over crosstown rival Spencer. The question now is can he keep this success going with a new group of Tigers on the roster.

In 2019, Carver put up a big 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave. This year Coach Joyner won’t have some of the big names coming back this season but the coaches aren’t worried about the lack of experience. While the Carver looks young on paper there’s a lot of experience coming back.

“I love where our team is at because we’re a very young team. We played a lot of guys last year that got some very significant playing time because we were able to score a lot of points. We were able to get a lot of young guys in. We went through a stretch one time where we had to play our JV defense because we had so many people hurt. So, a lot of those guys are returning. They have a lot of playing experience as well,” said Coach Joyner.

Be sure to watch highlights of the 2020 Heritage Bowl on the PrepZone on Friday’s edition of News 3’s Nightwatch with Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson.

