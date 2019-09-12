Carver Looks To Start Fast

The Hardaway Hawks said they want to keep on improving to become a legit contender in Columbus. Well right now the most consistent Columbus High School power is the Carver Tigers. This Friday Hardaway and Carver will meet up at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Tigers stumbled out of the gates losing a close game to Class 5A Harris County. Then they bounced back in a big way in the Heritage Bowl, beating Spencer 44-7. What was the biggest difference between those two games? Head Coach Corey Joyner said it was just his playmakers making an impact early in the game.

“We have to make our big plays that we normally make. I think that’s what hurt us in the Harris County game. We didn’t make enough big plays. That’s what helped us in the Heritage Bowl,” said Carver Head Coach Joyner.

“It’s fun that you know that you can score at anytime. We have a fast offense and we’re going to enjoy it all year,” said senior wide receiver Ja’Cyais Creadle.

Once the Tigers get their offense going then they believe no one can keep up with them. That includes the Hardaway Hawks who are hungry to knock off the Tigers.

“It shows that everybody hates Carver. It’s Carver versus everybody, and we like the fact that they’re trying to make it a rivalry,” said Creadle.

Hardaway and Carver don’t play each other every season. However in the past 10 games the Tigers are 10-0 against the Hawks.