Carver reloads for 2020 season

When you talk about high school football in Columbus, the conversation usually starts with the Carver Tigers. The Tigers won Region 1-4A last season and are reloading for the 2020 season with a new cast of playmakers that Head Coach Corey Joyner sees a lot of promise in.

They’re young but athletic. But we’re always going to put our hat and our feather towards working hard, we’re always going to work hard. A lot of these kids came in, a good thing, came in already in shape. Yesterday when we worked out for the first time we thought they’ll be gassed or whatever, but they did a pretty good job. Corey Joyner, Carver Head Coach

There are some big shoes to fill, like dynamic running back Kyrie McCoy and wide out “Stretch” Credle. The names on the roster are new but they have plenty of experience.

They have a whole lot, a lot of these guys have plenty of playing experience. We got a lot of guys, a lot of B-team guys, junior varsity guys, and a lot of guys that got a lot of playing time because we had such a good team last year, they were able to get some playing time in moments where you wouldn’t think. We went on a stretch one period last year, where a lot of people didn’t know, we played a lot of our junior varsity defense because of 4 or 5 defensive guys that were hurt for like 3 games. So we got a lot of playing experience last year. Corey Joyner, Carver Head Coach

These Carver Tigers have put last season’s run to the Sweet 16 behind them, and they’re focused on putting in the work to make 2020 even better.