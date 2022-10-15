Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers played with a heavy heart on Friday night. One of their own, Braylon Jakes, has gone through a horrific tragedy. Jakes lost three members of his family in a car crash last week. His father, mother and sister were driving back from Thomasville where the Carver played their last game.

In their home game against Crisp County, Jakes was in uniform and he was named a team captain. His personal strength to keep on playing and continue to play football has been inspiring for his team.

“I mean it’s motivational. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid in high school that strong. He hasn’t missed a day. He’s been at school every day this week. He’s been at practice. He’s working extremely hard, and our guys have done a great job embracing him.” Pierre Coffey – Carver head football coach



The Carver Tigers would go on to defeat the Crisp County Cougars 30-20