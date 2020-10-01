Carver Tigers Dominate Early Competition

The 2020 Carver Tigers can light up the scoreboard. In the first two games of the season this offense has scored over 100 points and their defense hasn’t allowed a single score. To some it might be a surprise since Carver lost a ton of senior play makers from the 2019 team.

This new edition of Carver football has proved that while there are some new faces on the roster, there’s still plenty of firepower.

“It’s good proving everybody wrong. Scoring 50 on them that’s the best way to prove them wrong,” said junior quarterback Devin “DJ” Riles.

Head coach Corey Joyner is happy that his team is undefeated. However, it’s not about dropping a ton of points on their opponents. Coach Joyner puts more emphasis on execution.

“It’s all about execution. I tell the team all the time you can score 50 points and not do the right thing. You might just be a better athlete or be a better team than the team that you’re playing. It’s about execution and how long you can sustain that execution,” said Coach Joyner.