Carver Tigers fall 35-28 in State Championship

Atlanta, Ga (WRBL) – It was a 14 year wait for the Carver Tigers to make it back to Atlanta to the State Championship stage. Although the Tigers came up just short, head coach Corey Joyner says there’s a lot to look forward to in the future.



“I mean, and that’s what we’ve been fighting against injuries, fighting against weather because we didn’t practice Monday. I was worried about that, but you know, it showed the resiliency of this team and the attitude, and character of this team. When times get hard even what down 14 points and we could have. We could have checked out when five minutes left. Bam, we bust out a run and have an opportunity. Then we give up a big pass so that kind of hurt,” said Joyner.



One thing that can’t be forgotten about this Carver team is the work of the senior class who brought this program back to prominence on a state level. The work is only beginning from here for Carver.

“It’s been one great ride with these four years with these seniors, man. They have shown the integrity of the program. Brought the program back to what Carver is used to being and as being in the State Playoffs and playing deep in the State Playoffs, playing in December. So man, it’s a great ride. It’s not anything bad. We take this as a success,” said Joyner.



The Tigers will have to replace some key pieces to this season. Quarterback DJ Riles, running back Jaiden “Flip” Credle, and offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett will graduate this year. Carver will look to rebuild and reload as they look to make their mark in Class 3A in 2022.