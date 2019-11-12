Carver Tigers Hunting For Playoff Success

The GHSA Playoffs kick off this week, and the newest WRBL Tailgate Game of the Week is at Kinnett Stadium. The Region 1-4A Champs Carver will host the Academy Of Richmond Academy. Last season the Tigers didn’t get past the first round. In 2019, just arriving at the post season is not enough. They want to make this season go as long as possible.

“Everybody on this team we have one goal in mind is to win. Last season I can’t say the same for everybody but this year everyone is on one accord,” said senior linebacker and defensive lineman Keandre’ Harper.



“It’s very exciting because of the position that we have because we’re the number one in the region so I feel like we can go a lot further,” said senior running back Khiari McCoy.

Some of the Carver Tiger are willing to sacrifice a holiday if it’s necessary for this Playoff run.

“I want to cancel Thanksgiving for myself. We want to say in as long as we can, while we can, and play the best we can,” said head coach Corey Joyner.