COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers were close to winning last season’s GHSA Class 4A Championship. Instead, it was Benedictine celebrating in the fog at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta back in December. As fate would have it, that game would be the end of an era at Carver High School.

That game would be the final game for Quarterback DJ Riles, Running Back Jaiden “Flip” Credle and many more Tigers who would go on to graduate in May. On February 14th, Head Coach Corey Joyner resigned from his position, putting the Tigers in pursuit of a coach for the first time since 2018. Fortunately, the Tigers didn’t have to look far for Joyner’s successor.

The man to fill his shoes would be Pierre Coffey. Coffey was an assistant under former Carver Head Coach (and now Georgia Assistant Head Coach) Dell McGee. Coffey has already brought success to the last two programs he’s coached at, both at in-town rival Spencer and Chattahoochee County. Now Coffey has the opportunity to return to Carver to see if he can bring a championship back to the school “On Da Hill.”

In Episode 1 of “In the Trenches” you’ll go inside Carver’s preseason camp, and meet the coaches and players that will don the Crimson and Columbia Blue this season.