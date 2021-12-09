Carver Tigers punch ticket for State Championship

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – After 14 years the Carver Tigers are heading to the Class 4A State Championship Game. The last time Carver made it this far in the season, Dell McGee was the head coach and the Tigers were on top of the mountain in 2007.



Now in 2021 Corey Joyner is leading new generation of Tigers as their head coach. Every year since Coach Joyner and his staff arrived on campus Carver has gone further and further in the playoffs. That kind of experience translates to the current seniors. They’re battled tests after games like a double overtime win against Cairo in 2019. This season they opened up the season against Class 6A powerhouse Lee County. Carver’s elite level of play has taken years for the Tigers to reach



“It’s important for our city. It’s important for our school as well. It’s important for us because we have put the work in. We’re not just a team that has been working one year. We’re a team that has been working 4 years for this project,” said Joyner.



The team understands the magnitude of Friday’s championship game against Benedictine out of Savannah. They all want to finish the mission.



“I will say this is a great, one of the great accomplishments that I really want to accomplish ever since my freshman year. It will be a great way to end my high school career,” said senior offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett.



“I mean it’s been hard. A lot of hard work has been put in, a lot of teammate has been put into it. I mean we just stuck together as a team and play as one on Friday,” said senior running back Jaiden Credle.



The Tigers and Benedictine Cadets square off at 3:30 pm Eastern at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.