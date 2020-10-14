Carver Tigers Ready To Step Up To LaGrange

Back in Columbus the Carver Tigers hit the road to take on the LaGrange Grangers in our PrepZone Game of the Week.

In the early part of this season the Carver Tigers have looked dominant. In their first three games of the season Carver has outscored their opponents 161-19. This Friday night presents one of the toughest tests for Corey Joyner’s team when they face the up and coming Grangers. They have a 4-1 overall record in 2020. In the past two seasons the Grangers have won a total of 4 games. This isn’t a team that people should take lightly anymore, but the Tigers are ready to step up.



“You want games that you want challenge you and challenge the coaching staff to do what they need to do all four quarters and you know we’ve only played one 4th quarter. We want a challenge. That’s the one thing about Carver football, our guys accept challenges. We accepted the last challenge last summer that we wanted Cairo and beat Cairo and we end up doing it. So that’s one thing I don’t worry about our guys being ready to play. They’ll be ready to play football come Friday night I will tell you that,” said Carver Head Coach Corey Joyner.

Sports reporter Jack Patterson will have reports on Friday’s First Edition and Evening Edition from Callaway Stadium to get us ready for this match up.