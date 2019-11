The Carver Tigers have already clinched the Region 1-4A championship but they faced a tough test in an early Saturday game against the Americus-Sumter Panthers.

Eventually the Tigers ran past the Panthers 36-27 to remain undefeated in region play and to win their 9th consecutive game this season heading into the Playoffs.

The loss drops Americus-Sumter to 5-3 in region play but the Panthers will still head into the playoffs as the 4th seed in the region.