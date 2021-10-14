Carver will rely on big game experience

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This week’s WRBL Tailgate Game of the Week will feature the Carver Tigers hitting the road to face the Troup County Tigers. Last season, this game helped determine the Region 2-AAAA champion. It also ended in dramatic fashion as the Carver Tigers won the game on touchdown with seconds left on the clock at Kinnett Stadium.



This year’s match up between the two teams, that haven’t lost in the region just yet, will happen in Troup County’s home turf at Callaway Stadium. Carver head coach Corey Joyner pointed back to the Texas A&M upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as a teaching point. He wants his Tigers to be dedicated to preparation because they will head into a hostile environment.



“One thing that we did talk about is the big upset about Texas A&M and Alabama. That’s something that we try to draw from that game. Not saying that Alabama wasn’t prepared but you have to be prepared just a little bit more when you’re going into someone else’s hostile environment,” said coach Joyner.

The current players know that Callaway Stadium will not be an easy place to play. However Carver will draw on their experience playing in big games throughout their career. This season the Tigers were in a close game against Class 6A power Lee County and only lost by 3. A couple weeks after that the Tigers played in the C1N Classic kickoff and faced Spring Valley High from Columbia, South Carolina. This Friday against Troup County will be a big game and they’ll be ready.

“All the seniors, juniors and everybody on the team games that we had this year. My freshman year all of that it’s helped us mature. The whole team we know that we’re not better than anybody. So we have to go through the game and be humble,” said senior quarterback DJ Riles.



WRBL News 3 Sports will be at Callaway Stadium to kick off our coverage of the Carver vs. Troup County game starting at 5 pm Eastern Standard time.