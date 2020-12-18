 

 

Cavaliers Ready To Meet Great Expectations

Once again the Callawawy Cavaliers are back in the Class 2A Final four. While some incredible talents have suited up for the Cavs, this program hasn’t played for GHSA’s biggest prize. Last season Callaway lost their Final Four game at home. The seniors on this year’s squad are hyped up for Friday night’s game and they’re ready to step up to the big expecations set for them.

“We’ll be the first class in Callaway history to go to State. It would just mean a lot. It’s a big step in a big game. Just wow an amazing opportunity and an amazing moment. A moment to never forget,” said senior running back Charlie Dixon.

“It would mean everything because a lot of teams in the past they had a chance to do it and they didn’t get it done. We had a chance to do it last year and we didn’t get it done so it would mean a lot,” said senior quarterback Demetrius Coleman.


Callaway host Rabun County this Friday night at Callaway Stadium at 7:30 pm Eastern. If you can’t make it be sure to catch the highlights on the WRBL Nightwatch at 11 pm Eastern/10 pm Central.

