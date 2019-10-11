Central adapting to their weird schedule

The Carver Tigers are steam rolling their region competition the same way they did in 2018. Heading into the 8th week of the season Carver is undefeated in region. Just like last season they’re on a collision course with the Cairo Syrupmakers who also boast an undefeated region record. Cairo was the only team in the regular season that defeated the Tigers, but that game was in Cairo. This Friday the Tigers will have the home field advantage playing them at Kinnett Stadium. While we’re still in the middle of regular season the Tigers know the weight of Friday night.

“They understand the severity of this game. How this game is going to put us in the driver’s seat as far as our region is concerned. We’re not looking back to last year. Last year was last year and it was that team that played. This could be the region championship game. Although we have Westover and Shaw on our schedule. This is a big game,” said head coach Corey Joyner.