Central Completes Comeback

It was a clash of state champions in the Annual C1N Classic in Atlanta, Georgia. The defending AHSAA Class 7A Champions Central Red Devils squared off against the GHSA Class 3A State Champions Cedar Grove Saints.

The Red Devils fell behind early after the Saints turned two Red Devil turnovers into touchdowns. Despite trailing 13-0 in the first half the Red Devils rallied back to take a 14-13 lead in the half. The Saints retook the lead late in the 4th quarter 20-17. Central was back in the redzone with just over 30 seconds left in the game. Then Junior Trey Miles found Clemson commit E.J. Williams for the go ahead touchdown!