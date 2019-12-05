Central Falls Short Of Repeat

The Central Red Devils reached the top of the AHSAA mountain last season when they defeated the Thompson Warriors at Jordan-Hare Stadium 52-7. That win ended a decades long championship drought in Phenix City. One year later, the defending champs looked to repeat as State Champions against the team they defeated for their first ring.

Central was red hot heading into the championship game, riding a 12-game winning streak, but on Wednesday night Thompson fired the first shots. After two costly fumbles the Warriors turned those into a pair of touchdowns. Eventually Thompson jumped ahead to a 20-0 lead early in the 1st half.

The Red Devils finally found the endzone thanks to quarterback Trey Miles dived into the endzone towards the end of the 1st half. However the Central offense didn’t bring their usual fire power to Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Warriors went wire-to-wire in the lead. The Warriors dominated the 2019 Championship game and win the Class 7A Title 40-14.





