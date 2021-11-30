Central fans send off Red Devils in parade

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils have one final game left to play, and it’s the Class 7A Championship game in Birmingham. Before the Red Devils take the field, their fans sent them off in style. Droves of fans came to the Central High School campus as the team marched through them get on the bus. This is the first championship game Central has played in since 2019. The Red Devils will take on back-to-back champion Thompson in the Championship game. Head coach Patrick Nix said it was wonderful seeing his team’s hard work pay off and see the Central fans support his team.



“It’s awesome you know. It’s a lot of fun to see everyone come out. And to see the student body, the fans, the family everything. This is definitely a team effort and a community effort to get here. You know this is why we worked all year. This is what the community invests in. So it’s great now to see it all come together and see if we can go with this thing,” said Nix.



Central and Thompson square off the Class 7A Championship at Protective Stadium at 7 pm central.