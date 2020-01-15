Central High Selects Patrick Nix As Head Coach

Central High School was looking for a winner in their next head football coach. They called on an Auburn legend, Patrick Nix, to lead the Red Devils in the future. Prior to arriving in East Alabama Coach Nix won back-to-back State Championships with Class 6A Pinson Valley. The Indians were so close to completing the 3-peat but Oxford High just edged out the Indians.

Coach Nix now moves in the Class 7A ranks and he also inherits sky-high expectations from Red Devil Nation. The former Auburn Tiger signal caller is ready to embrace those expectations.

“When you’ve won as many games as we did at Pinson and winning back-to-back. Being literally a play away from having a three-peat, expectations are there. I tell people all the time expectations are really what you put on yourself. My expectations are to be really good,” said Coach Nix.

The newest Red Devils head coach also believes it was his faith that led him to move to Phenix City from Pinson Valley.

“Based on a lot of prayer a lot of different things that we went through but I think last night/this morning we knew that God had opened all the doors and really felt strongly that this is where he wanted us to be,” said Coach Nix.

Central High Principal Tommy Vickers led the search for the Red Devils new head coach. Principal Vickers was convinced that Coach Nix was the right man when he talks about his vision for Red Devil football.

“Any good leader has to start with a vision. He’s got a vision of what expects here at Central High School. He not only expects to be the best in the state of Alabama. He expects to be the best in the country. I think that vision will carry him a long ways in his success here at Central,” said Principal Vickers.