Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at home. The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season, while 2-0 in the region.



Like Opelika, Central has is also undefeated on the season beating Hewitt-Trussville, Smiths Station and Enterprise so far this season. For the Devils, this has become the norm this season another big time match up in the regular season. The team also understands they’ll enter a very hostile environment that has a passionate fan base that wants to root their team to upsetting Central.



“3 out of 4 top 10 match ups in the state. You know it seems like every week we’re playing another top 10 team, another very good football team. So this is just another week of that. Difference is that this is a road game. Which will be a big deal for them and for us to have to go on the road,” said head coach Patrick Nix.

Every week Central understands they’re going to get every team’s best shot. That’s just part of the life when you’re #1 in the ASWA rankings. The Red Devils haven’t run away from that spotlight, instead they trust the work they’ve put into this season and rise to any challenge.



It’s something that we prepare for you know. The second school was over we’re back to practice a week later. We’re always working hard. The team is very competitive. So I think Friday night is going to be a great game,” said senior wide receiver Jet Wylie.



WRBL Sports will be live at Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium to preview this top-10 matchup and we’ll have full highlights on WRBL News 3’s The PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent on Friday night.