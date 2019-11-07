The AHSAA high school playoffs kick off this Friday night, with the defending 7A state champion Central focused on the prize of another state title. Ever since losing their season opener the devils have dominated, winning 9 games in a row and claiming their 6th region title.
Central preps for run at second straight state title
