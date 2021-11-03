Central Red Devils finish regular season perfectly

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils finished the regular season a perfect 10-0. This is just the fourth time in school history a Central high school football team has reached that mark. The 2021 Red Devils have been dominant on both sides of the ball. Central’s offense has averaged just over 41 points per game. The Red Devils defense hasn’t slacked behind the offense. Central can put up points and they can make life tough for their opponent’s offense. The Devils hold their opponents to an average of 11 points per game. Just four opponents scored more than 10 points against Central.

A perfect regular season is not the ultimate goal for this team, but head coach Patrick Nix took some time to appreciate the milestone.



“To go undefeated, to win every week it’s not easy to do. But our guys I’m very thankful for the work they’ve put in. Not just during the season but so much work during the off season to get to this point now,” said coach Nix.



Central locked up the number 1 seed in the playoffs early on, but the team didn’t take their season finale for granted. The Red Devils beat Oxford 53-7, and that’s a season high in points.



“Arguably the best game we’ve played all year was last week you know. And it just goes to the way the guys are approaching each week. The way coaching staffs are approaching each week. We just want to come out and get better,” said Nix.



Central will host the Daphne Trojans in the first round of the AHSAA Class 7A Playoffs. That is also the PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week. The News 3 sports team will be out live at Garrett-Harrison Stadium to get you ready for the kickoff to the post season.