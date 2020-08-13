Central Red Devils Will Limit Home Crowds In 2020

There are some major changes for Central Red Devil football fans this season. Central High School has announced that Garrett Harrison Stadium will only hold 2,000 fans this year which is about 25% capacity.
For fans that will attend the game here are the other regulations to follow:
- Masks will be required at all events, unless otherwise directed
- All persons will socially distance themselves
- People that live in the same household can sit together
If you can’t attend the game, all Central Red Devil games will be broadcast on the NFHS network.
Central will kick off their season with an inter-squad scrimmage on August 21st.