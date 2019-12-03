Central sets aim for back-to-back state titles in rematch with Thompson

Last year, the Central Red Devils reached the pinnacle, winning their first state championship in 25 years. The Red Devils were dominant in their attack on both sides of the ball in a 52-7 rout of Thompson. Fast forward 12 months, and now the Red Devils find themselves back in the 7A state championship for the second straight season. Gone are the stars of last year’s team, Peter Parrish and A’montae Spivey are now playing on Saturdays in the SEC.

This season’s Red Devils have been rolling ever since a three point loss Week 1 against Hoover. Central has run the table ever since, including two wins each over region rivals Prattville and Auburn. This year’s team has one goal in mind, to make history. If Central defeats Thompson on Wednesday night, it will be the first time in school history that they will have back-to-back state football championships.