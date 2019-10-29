Central Wins 6th Straight Region Title

History tends to repeat itself, especially for the Central Red Devils. After taking down Auburn High 34-7 on the road, the Devils brought home their 6th consecutive region championship. It’s an incredible streak that even impressed head coach Jamey Dubose.

“Six times to win a region championship in 7A football is just unheard of to me. I think they should be applauded for their efforts and what they’ve done and very proud of everyone that has been involved in that over the past six year,” said Coach Dubose.

“It’s very special. I mean you don’t get a lot of opportunities like this is so special,” said junior running back Joseph McKay.

The players that take the field on Friday’s feel a responsibility to take this kind of domination for the region from year to year. The current Devils are enjoying their current success but always want to honor their past.

“We’re just trying to carry it on from when Coach Dubose got here. We had guys the first year he was here and those guys deserve what we have now. They’ve pretty much given us what we have today so it’s just a great tradition to carry on,” said senior quarterback Tucker Melton.

Central understands the expectations for this team are much higher than a region championship.

“The community expects us to be back in the State Championship. The student body expects us to be back in the State Championship. Once you get there, anything less is a let down,” said Dubose.

The bar is always set high for the Red Devils, but the players don’t shy away from it.

“It’s not really pressure to us. I mean we see it as that’s what we’re supposed to do. Getting to the State Championship that’s a little more pressure, but winning the region is what we’re supposed to do. It’s what we’re built for,” said Melton.

This milestone is something to celebrate, but this isn’t the end goal. Ultimately the Central Red Devils want to go back to Jordan-Hare Stadium and win another State Championship.



