Central’s Jackson Meeks Commits To UGA

Jackson Meeks, the stand out wide receiver from Central High School, has just committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Meeks made the announcement on his Twitter page on Tuesday morning. He’s a 6’3” target and through the first three games of the 2020 season has 31 catches, 475 yards and 5 touchdowns. The future Georgia Bulldog tells News 3 that he really felt the love from Georgia’s coaching staff, and feels that he can take his game to the next level with the Dawgs in Athens.

Meeks continues the tradition of Central wide receivers committing to big time football universities. For example, Justyn Ross and EJ Williams have taken their talents from Phenix City to play for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers. Central’s #7 had to wait behind those incredibly talented players but he’s very thankful for the lessons he’s learned from them.

“You know they’re my brothers so I learned a lot from them. I just had to wait my turn.

The mistakes they made I knew not to make those. Now that they made those mistakes I built off that and I realize now that he did that I can’t do the same mistakes he made.They taught what not to do. What to do. They taught me the in and outs of stuft. They taught me how to be a better person. How to be a better player,” said Meeks.

Meeks and the Central Red Devils will play Jeff Davis High Schools this Saturday at the Cramton Bowl.