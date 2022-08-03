Opelika, Al (WRBL) – The Chambers Academy Rebels football team finished last season in a strange place by their standards. Chambers Academy wasn’t in the AISA State Championship game for the first time in 7 years. The Rebels have made their reputation on winning. In the past 7 years, Jason Allen’s team have put up an overall record of 80-10.



Last season Chambers Academy fell just short of the AISA Championship Game when they lost 37-13 to Escambia Academy in the semi-finals. It’s been over 200 days since that loss, but there’s still a big chip on the Rebels shoulders.



“I definitely feel a chip on my shoulder about that you know. You play for the State Championship year after year. And then you get to the Semi-Final game and you get blown out like that. You’re going to have a chip on your shoulder,” said senior full back and linebacker Gavin Kite.



The Rebels did lose a lot of experience compared to last year’s team, with over 15 seniors graduating. There’s some doubt about what the Rebels can do this season, but head coach Allen says that’s fuel to the fire.



“Yea we’ll just ask Auburn University, they got picked 7th in the West, so hey as a football coach that would excite me. Winning becomes a habit just like losing I think, or anything else in life. So you know we’re disappointed. It leaves a sour taste in your mouth when you don’t accomplish what you think you should have accomplished,” said Allen.



Chambers Academy will open their season against Lee-Scott Academy on August 18th.