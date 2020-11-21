 

Chambers Academy Head Coach Jason Allen Full Post Championship Interview

The Chambers Academy Rebels defeated Escambia Academy 36-34 to win their 2nd AISA State Championship in 6 years. Chambers Academy alumni and current head football coach Jason Allen shared his thoughts after his team sealed the deal to win it all.
Courtesy: Christopher Gates, Beam TV

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

