The Chambers Academy Rebels defeated Escambia Academy 36-34 to win their 2nd AISA State Championship in 6 years. Chambers Academy alumni and current head football coach Jason Allen shared his thoughts after his team sealed the deal to win it all.
Courtesy: Christopher Gates, Beam TV
Chambers Academy Head Coach Jason Allen Full Post Championship Interview
by: Rex CastilloPosted: / Updated:
The Chambers Academy Rebels defeated Escambia Academy 36-34 to win their 2nd AISA State Championship in 6 years. Chambers Academy alumni and current head football coach Jason Allen shared his thoughts after his team sealed the deal to win it all.