Chambers Academy Relies On Experience For 6th Title Game

Coaches will always value experience among their players. One AISA team that is loaded with talent and experience is Chambers Academy. This will be the 6th consecutive trip to the State Championship Game. While some teams would be overwhelmed playing for AISA’s biggest prize, Head Coach Jason Allen doesn’t have to.

His team has shut out the bright lights and headlines about the Championship opportunity and now they’re just focused on getting ready for Friday night.



“We’ve experienced this week 6 years in a row. So our kids understand that you don’t play the game on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday. You play it on Friday and it’s a slowly building process until 3:30 Friday when we get to kick it off. So to me experience has been a huge factor. We have a great senior class with 8 guys in there that have been there done that. They know what it takes and they’ve lead this football team all year. They’re going to continue to do so this week,” said Head Coach Allen.



The Rebels will square off against Escambia Academy at the Cramton Bowl on Friday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Central.