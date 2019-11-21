Chambers Academy Wants To Be “All Time Famous”

One of the hardest things to do in sports is repeat as a champion. That is the task that awaits the Chambers Academy Rebels as they face off with the Southern Academy Friday in their 4th straight trip to the AISA State Championship game. Something that isn’t lost on head coach Jason Allen.

“You can’t ever take this granted. A lot of people go their whole lives and never get to play for a State Championship. So we’re incredibly blessed and humbled and just excited to represented our school and community in the State Championship game once again,” said Coach Allen.

One of the unique things about this team is how long they have been together. Many of these players have been a part of Chambers Academy football for most of their lives. Which makes this game all the more important, especially for the seniors.

“Get out there and give it everything I got. I can’t do it again. I can’t take it back. So regardless of what happens, I’m not coming out. I’m staying in there. I think that’s every seniors’ mindset as well as everybody else. Lay it on the line a get a ‘W’,” said senior defensive end Brody Smoot.

“Lay it on the line and help the team. As much as I can and hopefully we can get a win out of it,” said senior defensive tackle Dijon Darden.

Last season, the Rebels goal was to be “small town famous.” So what’s the goal for this season?

“All Time Famous! I think if you win back-to-back State Championships, you leave a legacy. You’re going to be etched in a lot of people’s memories for a long time,” said head coach Allen.

Chambers Academy will square off with Southern Academy at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for Noon Central.