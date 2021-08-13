Championship rings arrive for Glenwood Lady Gators

Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – The Glenwood Lady Gators won the AISA State Championship back in February over Clarke Prep 40-27. The championship trophy came back with the team, but in August the players got their own decked out championship rings.



The players were honored in front of their fans at “Gator Night” on Thursday. The team loved reuniting with each other over some very special jewelry.



“It feels really great to have the ring on our finger, because it celebrates everything that we did this season and all that we accomplished,” said Macie Fanning.



“It feels great now to have it just to look at it yea it’s nice. It means a lot. It means a lot. To win it with a group of people that feel like family. It was always fun to be around them. Just to win it all it was fun,” said Jasmyn Burts.



Dusty Perdue took over head coaching duties for the Lady Gators for the first time last season. He was overwhelmed to bring back his champions to campus.



“To bring everybody back together to receive this is unbelievable. It’s a great feeling and what a way to start off the night by presenting championship rings,” said coach Perdue.