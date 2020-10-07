Chatt. Co. Panthers Bring New Swagger To Practice

Our PrepZone Game of the Week features the State Runner-Up Marion County taking on undefeated Chattahoochee County. The Panthers are in new territory this season, usually they are overlooked, but all of sudden they’re becoming one of the real contenders in Class A – Public.

The Panthers have defeated Miller County, Shaw and Manchester so far this season so they have a ton of momentum heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Eagles.

Chatt. Co. understands the target is on their back right now, but in response to more pressure the Panthers are working even harder in practice.

“We kind of practice with a different swagger. We’re getting after it. I think the kids are pushing each other. So, you see a lot of competition from the opening moments of practice all the way to the end,” said head coach Pierre Coffey.

The players remain laser focused on getting better each week, rather than resting on their recent success this season. According to them there’s plenty of work left to do.

“I mean it’s always good to see your hard work pay off. I mean practicing different, everything has been different. We have something to lose now so we’re going to practice hard every week. Not going to take no days off,” said senior wide receiver and safety Carlos Dunovant.

“It doesn’t change how we practice. We have to practice like we’ve never won last week. We have to practice as if we want to win this coming week. We try to go 1-0 every week,” said junior quarterback Cody Duffy.

The Panthers and Eagles square off at Panther stadium this Friday at 7:30 pm Eastern. Jack Patterson will be live from Cusseta, Georgia at 5 pm and 6 pm Eastern to preview the game this Friday night.