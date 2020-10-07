Chatt. Co. Panthers Bring New Swagger To Practice

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our PrepZone Game of the Week features the State Runner-Up Marion County taking on undefeated Chattahoochee County. The Panthers are in new territory this season, usually they are overlooked, but all of sudden they’re becoming one of the real contenders in Class A – Public.

The Panthers have defeated Miller County, Shaw and Manchester so far this season so they have a ton of momentum heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Eagles.

Chatt. Co. understands the target is on their back right now, but in response to more pressure the Panthers are working even harder in practice.

“We kind of practice with a different swagger. We’re getting after it. I think the kids are pushing each other. So, you see a lot of competition from the opening moments of practice all the way to the end,” said head coach Pierre Coffey.

The players remain laser focused on getting better each week, rather than resting on their recent success this season. According to them there’s plenty of work left to do.

“I mean it’s always good to see your hard work pay off. I mean practicing different, everything has been different. We have something to lose now so we’re going to practice hard every week. Not going to take no days off,” said senior wide receiver and safety Carlos Dunovant.

“It doesn’t change how we practice. We have to practice like we’ve never won last week. We have to practice as if we want to win this coming week. We try to go 1-0 every week,” said junior quarterback Cody Duffy.

The Panthers and Eagles square off at Panther stadium this Friday at 7:30 pm Eastern. Jack Patterson will be live from Cusseta, Georgia at 5 pm and 6 pm Eastern to preview the game this Friday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 0% 79° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 87° 62°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 68°

Friday

82° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 71°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 70°

Sunday

80° / 68°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 80° 68°

Monday

82° / 65°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
67°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories