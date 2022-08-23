Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story has won 110 games in his time leading the Panthers. He’s also helped Lanett win multiple AHSAA State Championships.



A coach with his accolades had other opportunities to go lead other programs around the state. Coach Story explained why he decided to stay as the Panthers head coach.

“It’s just, it’s just something about it. It’s just the people I’m telling you. When you walk inside that building, we are family. We’re family here. When I took this job, I had a plan but becoming the winningest coach was not one them. I’ve just had some great coaches, some great players. You know administration, you know our board everybody that’s affiliated with Lanett has been awesome. So, you know when you’re surrounded with good people, good things happen.” Clifford Story – Lanett head football coach



The Panthers will play the Valley Rams this Friday.