Corey Joyner steps down as Carver Head Football Coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 Sports has learned that Corey Joyner resigned as Head Coach of the Carver High School football team Monday morning. Joyner took over the program in 2018, and went 42-7 in 4 seasons at the helm of the Tigers, winning 3 region championships. Carver advanced to the GHSA Class 4A Quarterfinals in 2020, and played for the Class 4A State Championship in December, falling to Benedictine Military out of Savannah, 35-28.

