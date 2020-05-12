Devils Still Preparing For 2020 Season

More businesses in Alabama will open up this week but Alabama high school facilities will remained closed until June. That isn’t the greatest situation for new Phenix City Central head coach, Patrick Nix who is trying to gel with his new players.

Usually around this time of the year the team the Devils would be learning Coach Nix’s system. Despite the restrictions on large gatherings the team hasn’t lost a step in their preperations.

“All of our students have Chromebooks and already have Google Classroom and being able to do Google Meets right off the bat. We didin’t have to have any setup time or any of that kind of stuff. Coaches and players were already ready to go,” said Coach Nix.

The players have received daily workouts to keep them in shape. Coach Nix was so impresssed with his players’ dedication through this unique off season.

“You know I think there’s been a great healthy culture set here. So these kids understand hard work and they understand what’s expected and those kind of things. So it’s been really really good knowing that we have the support of our school system, our community and everything else. You know parentst have been very involved with videoing the kids and they want to help in anyway that they can. So all of that hase been a lot of fun,” said Coach Nix.

21st century communication has allowed the Devils to prepare the best they can and as safely as they can during this pandemic. It’s great to get this work done but Coach Nix and his staff just miss being out on the field with their team.

“That’s why we’re in coaching, we love to be around them. We love the interaction with them. Quite honestly I think we miss that more than anything. Just seeing them every day and just seeing their smiles. Seeing them when they’re down and try to help them and everything else,” said Coach Nix.

Central will start the 2020 season against Peach County High School on August 21st.