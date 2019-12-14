Eagles Prepare For Physical Game Against Irwin County

The Marion County Eagles will square off against the red hot Irwin County Indians team at Georgia State for the GHSA Class A Championship. The Indians come into the title game with a perfect 12-0 record. Irwin County’s Wing-T offense has allowed the Indians to blow people out of the water this season. In the Elite 8 Manchester was blown out by the Indians 54-12. For reference, Marion County lost to Manchester 43-14 back in September. This Eagles believe facing this kind of offense will be their toughest test yet.

“We’re going to have to be really physical. This is probably going to be the most physical game all year. We’re just going to have to play, and come with it,” said senior linebacker and running back Kendrick Hawkins.

The Eagles have prepared for the Wing-T all week still the Eagles will lean on their offensive fire power to carry them to a State Crown.

“They’re very strong, big and have very explosive skill people. So we just got to be cap responsible against that Wing-T stuff and hopefully we can execute offensively and move the ball. Because a lot of times the best defense is a good offense,” said Coach Kirksey.

Marion County and Irwin County will play for the GHSA Class A-Public Title at 10:00 AM ET at Georgia State Stadium.