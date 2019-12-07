Eagles Soar To GHSA Title Game, Cavs Fall In Final Four

Two Chattahoochee Valley area teams were one step away from playing for the GHSA’s biggest prize. The Marion County Eagles and the Callaway Cavaliers both hosted GHSA semi-final games Friday evening.

The Class 2A Cavaliers looked like an unstoppable force all season long. However Brooks County punched the Cavs in the mouth early, at one point had a 20-0 lead in the first half. Callaway’s offense finally found some rhythm behind their 5-star running back Tank Bigsby. The Cavs reclaimed the lead early in the 3rd quarter. The Trojans would fight back and in the end complete the upset win over Callaway 39-35.

Over in Buena Vista the Marion County Eagles have punched their ticket to Georgia State Stadium with a 42-25 win over Pelham. The Hornets stung Eagles and held onto a 19-14 lead into halftime. Marion County’s offense exploded in the second half. The Eagles scored 28 points compared to Pelham’s 6 points. Marion County return to Atlanta and will try to win it all for the first time in 6 years.