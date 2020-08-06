Eufaula Preparing For Toughest Schedule In School History

The Eufaula Tigers became a serious contender in Class 6A football. They finished with a 9-3 overall record, their season ended in an overtime thriller against Hueytown. The good news is that the Tigers have a ton of weapons coming back including 2,000 yard passer and Class 6A’s leading passer senior Hess Horne. Even with all the talent and the accomplishments the Tigers still feel like the underdog.

“It’s good to have a target on our back as well. We strive in the underdog position we saw that every game that we played in,” said Horne.

Along with that underdog mindset the Tigers carry a serious work ethic.

“We’re going to have to work hard, work together and grind every day at practice. We have to work on Saturday. We can’t work on Saturday we have to work at home,” said senior free safety and running back Xavier Peterson.

That attitude is carried by just a few players on the roster. There has been an overwhelming amount of Tigers putting in work for this season.

“You know from June 1 to now we’ve averaged between 93 and 96 people every day that we’ve done something,” said Eufaula football head coach Ed Rigby.

Head Ed Rigby described his offense as incredibly dynamic. Along with Horne under center he has great weapons to throw to including returning wide out Rodarius Thomas who racked up 957 receiving yards.

The Tigers defense is quick and hard hitting unit as well. With all that talent the 2020 schedule can only be described as historically difficult.

“You know between Top 10 and the others receiving votes which is you know 15 teams. Our regular schedule has five teams that have votes on it. This is going to be the most brutal, brutal season in school history. And obviously dealing with one of the craziest things that’s no one has dealt with since 1918-1919,” said Coach Rigby.

Plenty of players are putting the work for the new season and that lights a fire with the coaching staff.

“This is high school football. This ain’t Division 1 and this ain’t the NFL. You know heart, smarts, will all that stuff actually wins at this level so I’m excited about that,” said Coach Rigby.

