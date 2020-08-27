Eufaula Tigers Ready To Rumble With Central

Back in East Alabama, The Eufaula Tigers will play their first home game of the season this Friday. They did not schedule a cupcake team either. The Tigers will host the Class 7A State Runner-Up The Central Red Devils. Now last week the Devils went toe to toe against Hoover, and that game was scheduled last Tuesday.

Eufaula started their season with a big time 50-7 win over the Carroll Eagles on the road. Head Coach Ed Rigby says that his team needs to make improvements if they want to have a great season. The best way to do that is put the best teams on the schedule and see how you measure up.

“They’re good everywhere. Everything about them is good. That’s why the secret for this week is we have to work on us, and that’s what I explained to the kids this morning. There’s a lot of stuff along the way that we have to get better at to be better down the stretch and the reason that I scheduled Central. You know if you want to be The Man than you got to beat The Man. What they do is they force, they force our level of play up to here. From here to here,” said Head Coach Ed Rigby.

Coach Rigby also said that Tiger Stadium will seat just 50% capacity. Fans will not be able to buy tickets at the gate but must purchase them online. Masks and social distancing will be required at the game. Of course highlights will be on PrepZone which airs on Friday night on the News 3 Nightwatch.